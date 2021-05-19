Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South explains a Texas proposal to eliminate property taxes, how local governments are funded and what could replace the revenue.
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Luke tells about a deer hunt that morphed into a hog hunt that he enjoyed this week with his friends Edgar Cotton and Edgar's son David in Kaufman County. He also discussed his method of making chili with wild pork. Contact Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org
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Commerce City Council approved a $250,000 Culver Street gym renovation contract, $127,000 for employee retention payouts, and manufactured home zoning on Nov. 17.
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Musk was on the front row at Trump’s second inauguration and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to help the president and his “Make America Great Again” allies win elections. But after the GOP's midterm thrashing, the world’s richest man insists he’s not a MAGA acolyte after all.
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Get out your calendar! We've picked some quirky holiday fun you're gonna love.
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Texas public schools lost more than 135,000 students since last year, the largest single-year decline ever recorded. The state's education commissioner said a falling birthrate is partly to blame.
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The money will go to thousands of people who have been or will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma – a blood cancer linked to the herbicide.
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The mayor of San Francisco is asking people in the city not to travel unless "absolutely essential." Meanwhile, a storm moving up the Eastern seaboard could also cause travel delays ahead of Thanksgiving.
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Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, better known as "El Chapo Isidro," was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives. His arrest in northwest Mexico on Saturday has sparked violence in the region.
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U.N. talks in Geneva have failed to deliver binding rules on autonomous weapons, as humanitarian groups warn that military AI is advancing far faster than diplomacy.
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Prosecutors argued the defendant, 30-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, had been "mad at everything" in the days leading up to the January 2025 fire, which killed 12 people.