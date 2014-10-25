© 2023 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pat Benatar And Neil Giraldo: Tales From A Rock 'N' Roll Marriage

By NPR Staff
Published October 25, 2014 at 4:44 AM CDT
Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo have been married, making music, and performing together for more than 35 years.
Courtesy of the artist
Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo have been married, making music, and performing together for more than 35 years.

Every relationship has an origin story. For Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, it all goes back to the moment in the late 1970s when Benatar signed a recording deal with Chrysalis Records — who immediately fired everyone in her band but the bass player.

"They brought in all these top studio guys and all the guys that were in New York, the big guys," Benatar tells NPR's Scott Simon. "And we were in auditions for all the other musicians and they said, 'Neil Giraldo's here.'

"He didn't even bring a guitar with him; he was so ridiculous. He's putting on someone else's guitar, and I turned around and I was like, 'Oh my god.' I didn't know what to do. I was completely smitten. And I just leaned over to my manager at the time and I said, 'I don't even care if he can play. He's in the band.'"

Benatar and Giraldo joined Simon to retrace their steps over more than 35 years as a music-business power couple. Hear their conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff