With 'Faded Gloryville,' Lindi Ortega Explores The Rougher Edges Of Fame

Lindi Ortega is on a roll. Her Little Red Boots and Cigarettes and Truckstops albums have been nominated for music awards, her 2013 Tin Star album helped her win a Canadian Country Music Award for Roots Artist of the Year. But her latest project finds inspiration in the music of performers who may be past their peaks. It's called Faded Gloryville, and Ortega's inspiration ranges wide — including Jeff Bridges' bruised character in the movie Crazy Heart. But even with fictional motivations, Ortega strives to speak to the reality of the unpredictable, wandering life of being a musician with this album.

