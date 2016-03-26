© 2023 88.9 KETR
How Basketball Great Bill Walton Thrived In A Life Of Limitations

Published March 26, 2016 at 6:54 AM CDT
Former NBA player and now broadcaster, Bill Walton, plays the drums with the University of Utah band before the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Utah Utes on February 27, 2016.
Gene Sweeney Jr.
/
Getty Images
Former NBA player and now broadcaster, Bill Walton, plays the drums with the University of Utah band before the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Utah Utes on February 27, 2016.

Former NBA star and current basketball broadcaster Bill Walton was once at a point in his life where he considered suicide after a debilitating back injury.

He speaks with NPR's Scott Simon about his injury, his ultimate recovery, tidbits from his time playing for UCLA and legendary coach John Wooden, and even talks a bit about the Grateful Dead and why some lyrics have special meaning.

Listen to the interview in the audio player above.

