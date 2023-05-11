The World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The World Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y., announced its 2023 inductees. One is The Last of Us, the zombie apocalypse game that's now an HBO series. Barbie Fashion Designer was a rare attempt to market a game for girls. These games join Wii Sports and also Computer Space. That's an arcade game that used the very latest in fancy graphics as they existed in 1971.

