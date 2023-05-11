© 2023 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees

Published May 11, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The World Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y., announced its 2023 inductees. One is The Last of Us, the zombie apocalypse game that's now an HBO series. Barbie Fashion Designer was a rare attempt to market a game for girls. These games join Wii Sports and also Computer Space. That's an arcade game that used the very latest in fancy graphics as they existed in 1971.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.