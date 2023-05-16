A Los Angeles Lakers superfan is cheering them on in a unique way

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. When the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs tonight, one fan will be cheering them on in a unique way. He's had the face of Lakers star LeBron James shaved into the back of his head. It's the work of Illinois barber Miguel Rosas, who says the cut took about two hours. Now, what really sets it off is the fan's hair being left long at the bottom to recreate LeBron's beard. Now, it's probably for the sake of accuracy because goats have beards.

