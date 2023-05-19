© 2023 88.9 KETR
An alligator got safely across Highway 80 in Pearl, Miss. — then the jokes started

Published May 19, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

In Pearl, Miss., this week, it wasn't a chicken but an alligator that was spotted crossing the road. Police helped the reptile get safely across Highway 80. One person responded to the Pearl Police Department's post about the incident by suggesting they give it a vest and make it an investigator. Someone else suggested, since it was on a highway, it might be a tailgater. Relax, everyone. I do the dumb jokes around here. So see you later, alligator.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.