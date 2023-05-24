Ford changes direction and will keep AM radio in its 2024 vehicles

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When I was a kid, I heard a lot of AM radio - news stations, political talk stations and Paul Harvey - good day. Some automakers are removing AM from electric cars, but the leader of Ford says he got the signal about AM's importance to the emergency alert system. So Ford EVs will get a software update to bring AM back.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LISTEN TO THE RADIO")

NANCI GRIFFITH: (Singing) The radio - oh, listen to the radio. The radio...

