MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Washington, D.C.'s NFL team has some issues with its name again. In 2020, they finally let go of the name that critics called a racial slur. They played as the Washington Football Team while they searched for a new name and then finally settled on the Washington Commanders. But now the U.S. Patent Office has denied their trademark application. What are they going to do with all those T-shirts, make a quilt? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.