HGTV renovates 'Brady Bunch' house and lists it for $5.5 million

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. "The Brady Bunch" house is back on the market. Five years ago, HGTV bought the midcentury modern, which is located in Studio City, and then gutted it. The original rooms you saw actually existed only on a Paramount soundstage. So the living room, kitchen, bedrooms and yard were restyled to match the show. Now you can live out your classic sitcom dream for $5.5 million. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.