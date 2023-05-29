10 U.S. lighthouses are being sold or given away for free by the government

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Lighthouses were once essential for sailors - not so anymore, thanks to modern technology like GPS. So the government's looking to offload lighthouses. The General Services Administration is giving away six lighthouses to nonprofits or government agencies willing to take care of them. Four lighthouses are being sold at auction. There's one in Long Island Sound, another near Fairfield, Conn. Maybe I should pick one up. Leila's lighthouse has a nice ring to it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.