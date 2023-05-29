The house from 'The Brady Bunch' is for sale, listed at more than $5 million

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THEME FROM 'THE BRADY BUNCH'")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) Here's the story of a lovely lady.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

If you're in Studio City, Calif., and in the market to own a piece of television history, stop by 11222 Dilling Street.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THEME FROM 'THE BRADY BUNCH'")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) Here's a story of a man named Brady who was busy with three boys of his own.

SUMMERS: If that iconic theme song didn't clue you in, we are talking about the home of one of television's most famous blended families, the Brady Bunch.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE BRADY BUNCH")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) What a marvelous house you have here, Mr. Brady.

SUMMERS: For about $5.5 million, you can own the house where the toughest problems were solved by kind parents, a helpful housekeeper or an older sibling in about a half hour, give or take, commercial breaks. Many of those dilemmas played out in dad Mike's office - you know, the brownish room, architect's drafting table in the corner, where middle sister Jan confessed that she'd had enough of her big sister.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE BRADY BUNCH")

EVE PLUMB: (As Jan Brady) Well, all I hear all day long at school is how great Marcia at this or how wonderful Marcia did that. Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.

SUMMERS: Many real estate agents will tell you it's bathrooms and kitchens that sell a house. This house has the famous Jack and Jill bathroom that the three girls and three boys mostly shared.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE BRADY BUNCH")

CHRISTOPHER KNIGHT: (As Peter Brady) Cindy's at it again.

BARRY WILLIAMS: (As Greg Brady) She's been in there for an hour. When you're a TV star, your hair has to be just right.

SUMMERS: The Brady kitchen, decorated in peak '70s colors of avocado, green and bright orange, was most often occupied by housekeeper Alice and mom Carol.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE BRADY BUNCH")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Hey, Mom. Hi, Alice.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) What's for dinner?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) Pork chops.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Pork chops, huh? What else?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) Applesauce.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Pork chops and applesauce.

SUMMERS: And of course, that floating staircase that the kids stomped up, took pictures on and, in one instance, lost control of a basketball on.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE BRADY BUNCH")

KNIGHT: (As Peter) Oh, no.

WILLIAMS: (As Greg) Mom's favorite vase.

MIKE LOOKINLAND: (As Bobby Brady) She always says don't play ball in the house.

SUMMERS: HGTV purchased the house in 2018 and, with two other star siblings, the Property Brothers, remodeled it to look exactly like the show's set.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Just know if we get any of this wrong, we will be put out to dry because...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Yeah. Our careers are over.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: ...All of America will know exactly what this house is supposed to look like.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Let's get in there.

Judging from the online listing, at least, the brothers got it right. No word yet on whether there is a buyer.