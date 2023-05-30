Maryland high school is listed for sale on Zillow as part of a senior prank

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. One of my favorite aimless activities is to scroll through real estate listings online that I can't afford. I can daydream. Anyways, last week there was something unique on Zillow. Listed for just over 42,000 bucks was Meade High School in Maryland. It was described as having a nice, spacious kitchen and dining room with a private basketball court and with 15 bathrooms, all with sewage issues. It wasn't really for sale. It was a senior prank. It's MORNING EDITION.