Air New Zealand asks international passengers to step on a scale before boarding

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Air New Zealand is asking some international passengers to step on a scale before boarding. The program will gather onboard weight distribution data. And even though you're being weighed in public, there's no visible display for others to see. Also, customers can opt out if they choose. Now, don't airlines have enough data on us? Now they need our weight, too? I'm a definite opt-out.

