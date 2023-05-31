Welcoming Scott Detrow as weekend 'All Things Considered' and 'Consider This' co-host
AILSA CHANG, HOST:
All right. And now to share a bit of news with all of you from all of us.
MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:
Which is we have a new host to welcome. Scott Detrow joins us in June as the new weekend host of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED and...
CHANG: Whoo-hoo (ph).
KELLY: ...Co-host - whoo-hoo indeed. He's also going to be co-hosting our podcast Consider This. Scott is here in the studio - double whoo-hoo...
CHANG: Whoo-hoo.
KELLY: ...And I am going to channel...
(LAUGHTER)
KELLY: ...We're going to channel Ari and Juana because I know I speak for them, too, Scott, when I say we are so happy to have you here.
SCOTT DETROW, BYLINE: I...
CHANG: Welcome.
DETROW: ...Am so happy to be here. I mean, covering the White House and campaigns, I think it's fair to say I spent a lot of time talking to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. And I always love working with all of you, and I just cannot believe that I get to do this every single day now.
KELLY: Yeah.
CHANG: Well, we are so excited to have you. And you know, Scott, I mean, this was not an easy job to get. You had to go through some pretty rigorous moments to prove that you could handle this gig, right?
DETROW: I guess so.
CHANG: (Laughter) I think for me, the one moment that I knew Scott Detrow was ready to become a host was June 13, 2021, when you were guest hosting Weekend Edition Sunday. And all of a sudden, like, every system crashed...
DETROW: Everything.
CHANG: ...Inside NPR, right? I'm not kidding. Every communication system failed. And, Scott, you had to host the show using your cell phone. Did I get that, right?
DETROW: Yeah. You did, and sometimes that didn't even work.
CHANG: (Laughter).
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)
DETROW: We're joined now by NPR correspondent Joel Rose. Joel, good morning.
JOEL ROSE: Hey, Scott. Good morning.
DETROW: So I'm going to be real with the listeners here. We are having a technical meltdown right now. The email does not work. The software does not work. I have not had any communication as to the news you are bringing in this morning.
KELLY: And Scott, since you're here, we're going to put you to work...
DETROW: OK.
KELLY: ...For us today. I'm going to let you take us home. Are you ready?
DETROW: I can do it, I think. You're listening to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News.
