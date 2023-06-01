Maryland license plate unknowingly promotes gambling

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. If you drive a car with Maryland plates, there's a chance you're unknowingly promoting gambling. That's because if your car has a license plate that commemorates the War of 1812, it features a website that used to belong to a nonprofit that raised money for bicentennial projects. Now the web address belongs to a gambling site in the Philippines. The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration says it's not affiliated with the site and it's trying to resolve the issue. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.