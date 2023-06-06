Alabama's official state cookie is created by 4th grader Mary Claire Cook

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

You've heard of state birds and trees, but now Alabama has an official state cookie, thanks to the students at Trinity Presbyterian School in Montgomery. The Yellowhammer recipe was cooked up by fourth grader Mary Claire Cooke. The seniors picked the winner because they said the ingredients, including pecans and oats, encapsulate the state. Mary Claire brought a batch to the cookie bill-signing ceremony. Did anybody bring the official state milk?