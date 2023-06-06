Man tells German court he was selling marijuana to pad his retirement income

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Everyone deserves a second chance, but a German man will get his 25th. This week, a court found him guilty of drug dealing. He has 24 prior convictions. The man claimed he was selling marijuana to pad his retirement income. Prosecutors wanted him to get prison time, but the court made an exception because the drug dealer is 82 and in poor health. So the judge gave him a very last warning. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.