When it comes to curse words, artificial intelligence could help you text

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We've seen artificial intelligence generate art and outperform law school graduates on the bar exam. Soon, it could help you text what you actually mean when you use a common curse word. Apple says the autocorrect feature on the iPhone will soon be able to use AI to know when you do not mean to say duck. Some are praising Apple for fixing the ducking issue. General release for the autocorrect is set for September. About ducking time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.