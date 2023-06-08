A man from the Czech Republic breaks the record for longest abdominal plank

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. How's your New Year's resolution to work out holding up? Probably not as well as a man from the Czech Republic who now holds a record for the longest abdominal plank ever - nearly nine hours, 39 minutes. Four years ago, he was imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates due to what he says was a case of mistaken identity. But behind bars, he passed the time doing a new exercise routine. When he got out, he kept it going. Now he's Plank God. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.