Joan Rivers was a gifted comedian and she was extremely organized

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. Joan Rivers was well known for her jokes, but you might be surprised to learn she was also extremely organized. After her death in 2014, Rivers left behind a collection of 65,000 jokes, typed out on cards and cross-indexed. The jokes are filed under categories such as parents hated me and no sex appeal. Her daughter, Melissa Rivers, is donating the collection to the National Comedy Center.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.