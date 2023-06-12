© 2023 88.9 KETR
The Denver Nuggets have won the NBA Finals for the first time in the team's history

By Ayana Archie
Published June 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT
Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Denver Nuggets players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the team's victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.

The Denver Nuggets have won the NBA Finals, making it the first title in the team's 47-year NBA history.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat Monday night with a score of 94-89; they won the best-of-seven series in five games.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, 28, led the team with 28 points and 16 rebounds and was named the NBA Finals most valuable player.

"It was an amazing effort by the team," Jokic said courtside moments after the game ended. "It was an ugly game, we couldn't make shots. But at the end we figured out how to defend. That's why we won the game."

This is a developing story.

Ayana Archie