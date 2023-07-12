3 people dead and at least 14 are injured after a Greyhound bus crashes in Illinois

Three people were killed and at least 14 others were injured after a Greyhound bus in Illinois crashed into three other vehicles, state police said.

Just before 2 a.m. local time Wednesday, the bus was traveling west on Interstate 70 near Highland, Ill., just east of St. Louis, and struck three commercial vehicles parked on an exit ramp to a rest area, Illinois State Police said.

Four people were taken to the hospital by helicopter, and at least 10 were transported by ambulance, all with serious injuries, the department said.

Greyhound was not immediately available for comment.

No one in the parked vehicles was injured, police said.

At about noon Wednesday, the police said all lanes of I-70 and the exit ramp had reopened, after the ramp and all but one lane of the interstate were closed earlier in the day.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident, police said.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.