Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, suffered cardiac arrest during practice

Bronny James, the eldest son of basketball superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday.

According to a family statement cited by multiple media reports, the 18-year-old was treated at the scene before he was transported to the hospital. Those same reports say that James is no longer in the intensive care unit and is in stable condition.

The family spokesperson said the family is requesting privacy and that updates will be made available in time.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the spokesperson said.

The 6-foot-3 incoming freshman for the USC Trojans is ranked 20th on ESPN's Top 100 2023 recruits. The university said it was not in a position to comment out of respect for student privacy.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as details are released.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.