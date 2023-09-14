Addison Oktoberfest and 9 other places in Dallas-Fort Worth to toast the German tradition

Addison Oktoberfest seems to have it all: dozens of polka bands, Bavarian folk dancers, bier games like stein hoisting, Oktoberfest Paulaner Bier, German sausage and sauerkraut, giant pretzels, strudel and other German pastries.

Visitors to this Munich-style festival can listen to bands and sip a beer in air-conditioned comfort inside the Kleinhalle. The Draught Haus Biergarten will have college and pro football on the big screen. Kids 12 and younger can visit Kidsgarten for crafts and games, including a kiddie version of stein hoisting called Mini Masskrug.

A new area called Partyplatz features activities for those 13-20, including a silent disco, arcade games and the Minor Masskrug competition.

The annual Dachshund Dash wiener dog race is Sept. 17 — or Sunday Hund-day, the day when all dogs are welcome at the festival.

Sept. 14 from 6 to 11 p.m., Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to midnight, Sept. 16 from noon to midnight, Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison. $10 for ages 10 and older, free for ages 9 and younger. Free admission for all on Sept. 14 and 17. addisonoktoberfest.com .

2022 File Photo/The Dallas Morning News



Oktoberfest Dallas will be back at Flag Pole Hill this year on Sept. 30.

MORE OKTOBERFEST EVENTS

Here are some other upcoming celebrations in Dallas-Fort Worth. To find even more, visit Go See DFW .

FORT WORTH

Sept. 21-23 at Trinity Park. $10-$20; free for kids under 12 with a paying adult. fortworthoktoberfest.com .

MCKINNEY

Sept. 22-24 in historic downtown McKinney. Free. mckinneytexas.org/664/oktoberfest.

OAKTOBERFEST IN OAK CLIFF

Sept. 24 at Tyler Station, Dallas. $25. gooakcliff.org .

DALLAS

Sept. 30 at Flag Pole Hill. $10-$25; free for kids 3 and under. lhofest.net .

MUENSTER

Oct. 6-8 at Heritage Park. $5; free for kids under 12. muensterchamber.com/oktoberfest .

FRISCO

Oct. 7 at The Star in Frisco. Free. friscooktoberfest.com .

SOUTHLAKE

Oct. 13-15 in Southlake Town Square. Free. southlakechamber.org/oktoberfest .

CELINA

Oct. 14 in downtown Celina. $5; free for kids 12 and under. Free. celinaoktoberfest.com .

PAWTOBERFEST IN RICHARDSON

Oct. 21 at Huffhines Park. Free. huffhinesharvestfest.com/pawtoberfest .

Norma Cavazos and Shannon Sutlief write about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.

