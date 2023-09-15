TWU says new health sciences center will bridge 'gap' in rural care

Texas Women’s University broke ground Friday on a new $107 million health sciences center.

School officials say the facility will help graduate more health care professionals, particularly ones trained to serve rural areas.

“Denton and many of the surrounding counties are designated as medically underserved, and there's a lot of rural counties around here,” TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten said. “And so our new health science center will really help bridge that gap.”

The 136,000-square-foot facility will serve students in health fields like nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

“It's a lot more integrated and holistic in terms of their preparation” Feyten said, “so that when they go out in the field, they'll be prepared to work in that kind of team and be much more well-rounded.”

TWU officials expect the health center to open in 2025.

Juan Salinas II is a KERA news intern.

