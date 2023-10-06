© 2023 88.9 KETR
No parent is perfect! So try to get good at repair

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 6, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Relationship Repair.

No parent is perfect. We all make mistakes. That's why clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy says repairing a relationship with a child is the most important skill a parent can have.

About Becky Kennedy

Clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy launched Good Inside in 2020 to help parents, as she says, move from uncertainty and self-blame in their parenting to confident leadership. Good Inside is an online community dedicated to Kennedy's approach to parenting which focuses on firm boundaries and positive relationships maintained with trust and respect.

Kennedy is also well-known for bringing her approach to social media platforms like Instagram, where some two million parents follow her short videos. Dubbed the "Millennial parenting whisperer" by TIME, Kennedy is the author of the bestselling book Good Inside: A Practical Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be. She also hosts the podcast Good Inside with Dr. Becky.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour