Oct. 6 High School Football: Commerce, Cooper, Campbell

Rains (0-5) at Commerce (5-1)

Friday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Commerce

After a disappointing 55-7 loss at Winnsboro last week, Commerce hopes to rebound big against a Rains team still looking for its first victory. The Tigers are 1-1 in District 5-3A, including the Winnsboro game and a 55-8 win at home against Bonham on Sept. 22. Rains has played just one district game, a 59-0 home loss to Winnsboro.

Commerce head coach John McSheffrey describes Rains, tonight's opponent for the 5-1 Tigers. Listen • 0:54

Cooper (5-1) at Como-Pickton (1-5)

Friday, 7:30 p.m., Red Raider Stadium, Winnsboro

Como-PIckton is playing its home games in Winnsboro this season, thanks to severe storm damage to its athletic facilities this summer. The Eagles have yet to score in district play, following shutout losses to Rivercrest (44-0) and Boles (49-0). They’ll face a tough test in Cooper, which is 2-0 in District 9-2A thanks to dominant victories over Rivercrest (54-12) and Wolfe City (62-7).

Cooper head coach Rod Castorena previews tonight's road game against district opponent Como-Pickton. Listen • 1:22

Avalon (1-4) at Campbell (2-4)

Friday, 7:30 p.m., Indian Field, Campbell

Avalon rolls into Northeast Texas from southern Ellis County in tonight’s six-man matchup. It’s the final non-district game for both teams. The Indians and Eagles have one common opponent – Trinidad. Campbell lost at Trinidad 54-7 on Sept. 29, while Avalon defeated Trinidad 65-18 at home Sept. 15 for its only victory of the season.