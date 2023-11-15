Country artist Vincent Neil Emerson releases latest album about growing up in East Texas

Vincent Neil Emerson is not just a singer-songwriter, but a storyteller. The country artist, known for his bluegrass and folk sound, hails from Van Zandt County in Texas.

In his latest album, "The Golden Crystal Kingdom," he shares stories about growing up in East Texas and his early years as an artist.

“I didn't really want to model this record after anybody else's music, but I've been heavily influenced by a lot of old rock ’n’ roll music from the ’60s and ’70s singer-songwriter music,” said Emerson, 31.

Thomas Crabtree / IVPR

Raised by his single mother, a Native American from Louisiana, Emerson moved around Texas before ending up in North Texas. Heavily influenced by musicians like Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle, he began his music career by performing country songs at dive bars, house parties and open mics. By 2013 he had gained a fanbase, and by 2015 he released music through an independent record label in Fort Worth.

The "Golden Crystal Kingdom" isn’t a honky-tonk or folk album, instead it’s a mixture of things he loves about music. The album still includes his fan-favorite acoustic guitar plucks and country twang but combines them with electric guitars, pedal steel and synthesizers.

A fan of Bob Dylan and Neil Young, Emerson spent a lot of time listening to music outside of the country scope when he wrote these electrifying folk-gone-rock tracks. He also included a song inspired by Old Western and Native American stories, which is an homage to his indigenous heritage.

“Little Wolf’s Invincible Yellow Medicine Paint” is sort of an Old West-themed with Native elements in it,” Emerson said.

Thomas Crabtree / IVPR

“Little Wolf’s Invincible Yellow Medicine Paint” is the story of a medicine man being tasked to help warriors go into battle with white men armed with guns. Knowing their lack of weapons would get them killed, he invents a special yellow paint that would make the warriors invincible – blocking all arrows or bullets from piercing them. The music video was filmed near the Wind River reservations in Wyoming and stars Sharmaine Weed, a Native American bareback horse race champion.

“These are indigenous stories, whether or not that Old West comic was true,” Emerson said.

While Emerson is proud of his Native American heritage, he stresses the album is about much more than that. Some tracks explore his life before becoming a country star. “The Time of the Rambler”' was inspired by the days he lived in his car and played songs in the street. Title track “Golden Crystal Kingdom” pays tribute to the showgoers who didn’t pay attention to him on stage.

But other songs aren’t even about him. Some songs are about the people he’s met, seen in a movie or from stories others have told him. “The Man From Uvalde” is about witnessing the 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on TV.

The album is a follow-up to his 2019 debut album, "Fried Chicken and Evil Women," and his sophomore 2021 album, "Vincent Neil Emerson."

Emerson said the world can be an unkind place, and it’s hard to find happiness in life. His struggle of feeling like he doesn’t belong anywhere is why he hopes to uplift others with his music. Ultimately, he believes his songs are for everyone, not just country fans.

“As long as you’re listening,” Emerson said. “You’re not alone.”

