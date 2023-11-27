Children’s Health in Dallas receives national recognition for nursing excellence

Children’s Health was once again recognized for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. It’s the fourth time the health care system has received the designation since 2009.

Only about 10% of hospitals nationwide receive the Magnet designation.

Chief Nursing Executive Tammy Webb said designations like this for her staff are what keep her inspired, especially on tough days.

“It’s the impact that nurses have on the quality of life for these children and their families, and honestly to the community, and how they really support one another,” she said. “It’s so empowering, and it’s not a job for these people, it’s truly a mission.”

The designation also comes at a time when pediatric hospitals in Dallas-Fort Worth are experiencing a surge of respiratory viruses, like COVID-19, the flu and RSV. RSV is a virus that impacts babies younger than eight months, older adults and people who are immunocompromised.

In mid-November, more than a third of all RSV tests in the DFW metroplex were positive. Data from the Texas Health and Human Services Department shows the percent of positive tests has been increasing since mid-October.

Traditionally, RSV and other viruses hit a peak between December and February, but hospitals have seen more cases earlier in the fall. Webb said while the staff at Children’s Health feel prepared, it’s also important to them to educate families on what they can do to prevent the spread of viruses.

“It’s just the basics of trying to make sure that we look out for each other,” Webb said.

She encourages people to wash their hands and stay up to date on vaccinations. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people 60 years and older, and people who are 32-36 weeks pregnant, get vaccinated against RSV.

Infants six months and younger, in addition to infants with health complications, can get a series of antibody shots to prevent RSV. While there’s currently a shortage of the treatment, the CDC is working on expediting more doses of the vaccine to pediatricians and hospitals nationally.

