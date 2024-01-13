Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in D.C. march to demand cease-fire in Gaza

Thousands of demonstrators rallied and marched in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to demand an end to Israel's deadly military campaign in Gaza, marking almost 100 days since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The event was led by a coalition of pro-Palestinian groups who are calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, an end to U.S. funding for the Israeli military, and Israel to be held accountable for what organizers say are war crimes and violations of international law.

Organizers arranged bus transportation for attendees from close to two dozen states for the biggest pro-Palestinian march since November. At a rally on Freedom Plaza, speakers shared stories of victims in Gaza, and marchers walked several blocks before arriving in front of the White House. Protesters carried signs listing the names of Palestinians killed and accusing President Biden of participating in a "genocide."

Israel's siege of Gaza has killed more than 23,800 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, since it declared war against the militant group Hamas for its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people. The militant group continues to hold more than 130 people hostage.

Here's a glimpse of scenes from the march.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU The event was held on Freedom Plaza near the White House.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Many people at the march shared stories of how their family members have been killed in Gaza.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU People fly bird puppets at the start of the march. The group organizing this was Bread and Puppet theater group. One volunteer called the puppets birds of peace.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Najah Hamad from Chicago reacts as she listens to speakers talking about Gaza.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Since Oct. 7, there have been multiple events and demonstrations around D.C. and the world held in protest of the Israeli-Hamas war.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU The rally was held at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., before a march proceeded to the White House.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU A person finishes his prayers on 14th Street as rally goers walk in the background.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU The event was led by the American Muslim Task Force.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Buses came from more than 20 states including Georgia, Connecticut, Indiana and Texas to show their support at the rally, according to the march website.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU A protest installation by the anti-war group Code Pink in front of the White House.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Before the march, speakers shared their stories.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Max Raymond from New York City listens to speakers at the rally.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Thousands rallied in support of a cease-fire in Gaza.