Here are the 2024 New Hampshire presidential primary results

Voting concludes Tuesday in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election. Former President Donald Trump, fresh off his landslide win in the Iowa caucuses, battles former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who narrowly finished third in Iowa behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday and endorsed Trump.

The primary was scheduled despite the Democratic Party's attempts to overhaul the nominating calendar. President Biden is not campaigning in the state and is not appearing on the ballot, though his supporters there are running a write-in campaign.

Poll hours vary by municipality in New Hampshire, though most polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

