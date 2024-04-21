Arlington PD aware of at least 20 deaths in case involving company with unlicensed adult care homes

Arlington police said they expect to file additional charges after an investigation of several unlicensed assisted living homes uncovered at least 20 deaths.

Arlington Police arrested Regla Becquer in February on one count of abandoning and endangering an individual, imminent danger of bodily injury. She is currently held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Becquer, 49, owns the company Love and Caring for People LLC and oversaw at least five properties in Arlington, Mansfield, and Grand Prairie, according to police.

Arlington police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

“We can confirm that we are now aware of at least 20 clients of Love and Caring for People LLC who have died,” Ciesco said in a statement.

Police are working with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and the clients' families to find out the cause and manner of their deaths, Ciesco said.

“Keep in mind, many of these clients died before our investigation began – and so it may be difficult for us to glean a lot of specific information.”

Ciesco said they will also consult with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells previously said in a statement that multiple cities in the county could be affected by the investigation.

Ciesco said authorities are reviewing evidence and speaking with possible victims and witnesses, including people who called the tip line set up by police.

“We have not yet filed any additional criminal charges against Ms. Becquer, though, as previously stated, we do anticipate that when all is said and done, additional charges will be filed against her and possibly others,” Ciesco said.

Any current or past clients or family members can leave a voicemail message at (817) 575-3230 so an officer can follow up with them.

This report includes information by Megan Cardona

