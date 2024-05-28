© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic Royse City Church Burns During Tuesday Morning Storms

KETR | By Jerrod Knight
Published May 28, 2024 at 12:22 PM CDT
Royse City Methodist Church caught fire and burned Tuesday morning.
Casey Eason
Royse City Methodist Church caught fire and burned Tuesday morning.

The worship building of the Royce City Methodist Church at 305 North Josephine Street in Royse City was found billowing smoke at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Emergency responder crews went to work attempting to extinguish what would become a fully-engulfed structure fire.

At 12:10 p.m., little remained of the state historic site's sanctuary. The steeple and bell tower, once visible from Interstate 30, has collapsed.

The building was originally constructed in 1904 by W. Oscar McGraw.
Jerrod Knight
Jerrod Knight oversees station programming, news and sports operations, individual and corporate development efforts, business and budget planning and execution, and technical operations.
See stories by Jerrod Knight