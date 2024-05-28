Historic Royse City Church Burns During Tuesday Morning Storms

The worship building of the Royce City Methodist Church at 305 North Josephine Street in Royse City was found billowing smoke at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Emergency responder crews went to work attempting to extinguish what would become a fully-engulfed structure fire.

At 12:10 p.m., little remained of the state historic site's sanctuary. The steeple and bell tower, once visible from Interstate 30, has collapsed.

The building was originally constructed in 1904 by W. Oscar McGraw.