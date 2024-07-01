City of Commerce Police Chief Beelitz resigns
- City of Commerce Police Kalei Beelitz has resigned. The City of Commerce announced his resignation this afternoon. In the news release, Beelitz thanked the community and the city. Beelitz said in the statement “I am leaving to spend time with my family and address matters in my personal life.” Beelitz joined the Commerce Police Department in September 2013. He began to serve as Interim Police Chief in February 2023 and named Police Chief in June 2023. The statement says City of Commerce staff offer Beelitz their full support. The city says it is working with an executive search firm to find a new interim Police Chief.
- Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp has announced his intention to retire next year. A&M System officials announced Sharp’s last day will be June 30th, 2025. Sharp took the helm of the System in 2011 - making him the longest serving chancellor in the A&M System’s history. During his tenure, the System saw a period of growth, including the acquisition of the Texas A&M University School of Law in Fort Worth, and a contract to co-manage the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents said it will conduct a national search for Sharp’s replacement in the coming months.