Chill out at one of these 8 North Texas lakes

It’s July so that can mean only one thing in these parts — it’s blistering hot outside. If you’re a seasoned Texan, meaning you’ve lived here through at least one North Texas summer, you know there are only two ways to stay cool during this time of year:

1. Stay indoors until the second week in October.

2. Take a dip in an invigorating body of water.

Lucky for us, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has many lakes perfect for boating, water sports, fishing and just plain cooling off.

To help you pick, we’ve created a list of some of our favorite area lakes.

Remember to check the websites or social media for each lake for maps, hours and other details.

JOE POOL LAKE

The 7,500-acre lake in the southern part of the D-FW is a favorite destination for boating, camping, fishing and water sports. The lake borders several parks, each of which offers unique activities.

Cedar Hill State Park has an abundance of picnic areas, campsites and boat ramps, and it’s also home to thePenn Farm Agricultural History Center. The center pays tribute to the Penn Farm and other small, middle-class farmsteads that once occupied the area and features reconstructed and historic buildings from the mid-1800s through the mid-1900s.

If you’re a camper, you’ll want to check outLoyd Park. You’ll have your choice of an 18-room lodge, 221 campsites, eight cabins and even two yurts for a glamping experience. Canoes and kayaks for the paddling trail are also available for rent.

Lynn Creek Park has 100-plus picnic shelters, a swimming beach and theLynn Creek Marina, which offers boat rentals. Online reservations are highly recommended for day passes and campsite use. Outdoor pavilions can be rented in advance.

Details: Addresses vary by park.

BURGER’S LAKE

This refreshing spring-fed lake sits on 30 acres and features two sandy beaches, six diving boards, a 20-foot slide and a 25-foot trapeze. There’s also plenty of shade, picnic tables and grills for cooking.

Details: 1200 Meandering Road, Fort Worth. $20 admission.

2023 File Photo/Dallas Morning News Lake Ray Hubbard, one of the area’s larger lakes, offers camping, fishing and water sports, including boating. Visitors might even glimpse a bald eagle.

LAKE RAY HUBBARD

Located east of Dallas in Collin, Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties, Lake Ray Hubbard spans 22,000 acres, making it one of the largest lakes in our region and a great place for camping, fishing and water sports, including boating with multiple parks and marinas to choose from. Kayakers will want to take a spin aroundPaddle Point Park’s Paddling Trail and take in the beautiful scenery, including views of g-reat blue herons, bald eagles and other wildlife.

Details: Addresses vary by park.

LAKE CAROLYN

You’ll feel like you’re taking a mini vacation to Italy when you explore Lake Carolyn and the Mandalay Canals in Irving. Located in the heart of Irving in Las Colinas, the 125-acre man-made lake offers water activities year-round and a 2.8-mile walking trail if you prefer to stay dry.Gondola Adventures offers excursions that range from one-hour cruises to evening rides in a canopied gondola complete with an Italian dinner and wine. Those into water sports can rent paddleboards or take lessons atStand-Up Paddle North Texas. It also rents kayaks and giant duck and swan pedal boats.

Details: Las Colinas Boulevard East and El Lago Boulevard, Irving.

Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News Ray Roberts Lake has fishing, horse riding and hike-and-bike trails.

LAKE RAY ROBERTS

Make a day of it and head north about an hour from D-FW to this 29,350-acre reservoir that’s a prime location for swimming, boating and fishing. There’s also a 20-mile Greenbelt Corridor with 10 miles of hike-and-bike trails and 12 miles of horseback riding trails. Explore the lake on a kayak or make a party of it on a pontoon boat. You can rent both atLake Ray Roberts Marina orLone Star Lodge and Marina. If camping is your thing, head to Isle Du Bois and Johnson Branch. The two camping and recreation areas withinRay Roberts Lake State Park have hundreds of campsites to choose from. Online reservations are recommended.

Details: Lake Ray Roberts State Park, 100 PW 4137, Pilot Point.

2021 File Photo/Dallas Morning News In Collin County, Lavon Lake offers a nearby getaway with five beaches. It’s especially known for fishing.

LAVON LAKE

Head north to Collin County and this 21,400-acre lake known for fishing — specifically largemouth bass, blue catfish, sunfish and crappie. Other amenities include 19 boat ramps, five beaches, over 200 camping sites, six areas for large group picnics and a variety of lakeside parks.East Fork Park features horseback riding trails, andTrinity Trail, a 9-mile equestrian and hiking trail, is also nearby. Be sure to check theArmy Corps of Engineers site for any closures.

Details: Addresses vary by park.

Anja Schlein-Special Contributor/Dallas Morning News

Lewisville Lake offers a nice launching off point for a day of paddle boarding. Or, if you prefer, follow a hike or bike trail or even play some golf.

LEWISVILLE LAKE

At a whopping 29,592 acres, Lewisville Lake is one of the largest bodies of water in North Texas. Enjoy 233 miles of shoreline that include campgrounds, golf courses, hike-and-bike trails, parks and beaches. Spend the day enjoying activities such as sand and beach volleyball atLittle Elm Park, shoreline fishing atHickory Creek Park orwakeboard lessons atHidden Cove Park. The lake, with 17 ramps around the lake, is also a popular destination for boating. Be sure to check theArmy Corps of Engineers website for details on closures and boat ramp access.

Those who want to get close to nature should check out theLewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area. The 2,000-acre wildlife management area features bottomland forests, prairies and wetlands. There are hiking trails as well as opportunities for birdwatching, camping, canoeing, fishing and kayaking.

Details: Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, 201 E. Jones St., Lewisville.

2022 File Photo/Dallas Morning News Get your crew to go rowing at White Rock Lake, known as “the jewel of Dallas.” Or kayak, paddleboat or enjoy a sailboat cruise.

WHITE ROCK LAKE

True, you can’t swim at White Rock Lake — high levels of bacteria and nutrients in the lake make it unsafe for humans — but there are so many activities at this urban oasis, it's no wonder many call it “the jewel of Dallas.”

Take a stroll through theBath House Cultural Center and view an exhibition or catch a play. The art deco building has a gallery space and a black box theater and is home to several theater companies. Your canine friends can enjoy romping at the newly renovateddog park on the northwest side of the lake. Rent a stand-up paddleboard or kayak fromDallas Paddle Co. and explore the flora and fauna along the shore or the many creeks that feed into the lake. You can also enjoy the water from a sailboat cruise on theSpirit of Dallas. Finally, sit out on a pier, watch the sunset and tell stories of the ghostlyLady of the Lake.

Details: 8300 Garland Rd., Dallas.

