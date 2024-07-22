Why you need to be careful on hot days if you take certain medications

The summer heat can be dangerous if we’re not careful. But it can be more so if you take certain types of medications that increase your risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

KERA’s Sam Baker discussed this with Denise Kim, a clinical pharmacy specialist with Parkland Health.

So, for example, heart and blood pressure medications like beta blockers. These can increase your intolerance to the heat. They slow down your heart rate. And so it changes how your blood flows and affects the cooling of your body. So you feel the heat more.

Then there's diuretics?

These are also known as water pills. These can increase how much you urinate and, affect the fluid balance in your body. There'll be decreased amount of fluids in your body. It can cause you to become more easily dehydrated.

Anticholinergics?

So that's just a fancy way of saying medicines that affect sweating. They include:

Antihistamines that treat allergies



Decongestants for sinus congestion



Migraine medicines, antidepressant medicines, and overactive bladder medicines.



Overall, these medicines decrease your body's ability to sweat. Sweating is how our bodies normally regulate our body temperature. So thus it puts you at a higher risk for potential heat-related illnesses.

And given the kind of problems those are used for, that covers a range of people.

Yes. It can. People on these types of medications and, potentially older patients, may have more risks for these potential heat sensitivities.

So, it's important to talk to your healthcare provider about your risks and to be mindful to take precautions during the hot weather.

Antipsychotics are also on the list as well.

Antipsychotics, antidepressant medications. These can also, reduce your ability to sweat. there are also medications such as stimulants and medicines that are used for attention deficit disorders that can raise your base body temperature. So, it can impair your body's normal cooling mechanisms.

So when we're talking about situations where heat can play a factor here, are we talking about excessive exposure in the heat?

So, it's really, you know, important to limit the time spent outdoors and the heat making sure it's important to keep cool. Drink plenty of fluids, especially during the hot days we're having here in Dallas.

What are the signs of a problem to look for?

Signs and symptoms that you should look for and monitor yourself. Such as excessive sweating, confusion, dizziness, or headaches? These are warning signs that you need to monitor yourself for heat-related illnesses and, seek medical attention right away if you don't feel well.

So these are very similar to the symptoms we're all being told to watch out for, for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

So that's correct. But, for, people on these types of medications, these symptoms may come on a bit faster. So, it's good to be mindful of your symptoms during this time.

