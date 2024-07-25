Nonprofits to vacate Fort Worth Community Arts Center with building’s future uncertain

After prolonged uncertainty about the future of the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, located at 1300 Gendy St. in the Cultural District, one development is certain.

Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit that supports the arts and artists in the city, will no longer manage the city-owned building after 22 years. The organization plans to suspend its programming by Aug. 1, and the building’s galleries will close their doors to the public by Jan. 1, 2025.

All events scheduled for after Jan. 1 will be canceled, according to a press release. Arts Fort Worth plans to relocate by next July, while other tenants will be expected to leave by April.

The decision comes about two months after the city of Fort Worth rejected both proposals from two development firms that had been named finalists to reimagine the site.

“While changes like this can feel surprising and concerning, Arts Fort Worth isn’t turning its back on the local arts community,” Wesley Gentle, executive director and president of Arts Fort Worth, said in a statement. “We will focus on leading the growth of our arts ecosystem into an even more accessible, sustainable and vibrant future.”

Arts Fort Worth, which served as the anchor tenant of the building and managed the facility for several other nonprofits, described the costs of maintaining and repairing the 77,000 square feet of floor space as being “unsustainable.”

Marcheta Fornoff / Fort Worth Report Audience members listen at an Oct. 11, 2023, meeting to developers present their plans for the future of 1300 Gendy St., the site of the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. City officials later rejected both bids from developers named as finalists.

According to the nonprofit’s lease with the city, Arts Fort Worth, and not its landlord, was responsible for all costs associated with maintaining the space, which was originally built in 1954. New additions were constructed in 1966 and 1976.

A 2022 inspection report conducted by Bennett Partners identified $26 million of necessary repairs — a cost that is now closer to $30 million because of inflation.

The city does not have an arts and culture department, so the FWLab, the city’s budget department, managed the contract between the city and Arts Fort Worth. The contract with Arts Fort Worth includes the city’s public arts program, community grants program and management of the arts center and the Rose Marine Theater in Northside.

Now, the library department will manage the Arts Fort Worth contract. Fort Worth Public Library Director Midori Clark is looking forward to this responsibility, Assistant City Manager Fernando Costa said, noting her previous experience as director of library and cultural services for the city of Aurora, Colorado.

Costa didn’t originally anticipate that the administrative change would affect the building’s use. However, after learning about Arts Fort Worth’s plans to wind down programming in the space, Costa said that this could potentially change the timeline for the site’s potential redevelopment.

“We had no expectation that Arts Fort Worth was going to close the community arts center in this time frame,” Costa said in a phone call. “We anticipated that that would eventually happen in some way. … (The Arts Fort Worth announcement) gives us a better sense as to when we could expect them to vacate the building.”

The city’s earlier decision to reject both redevelopment plans does not shut the door on reimagining the site, Costa said.

“Our intent is to support the arts and to make sure any future use of the property is centered on the arts, and whatever happens here contributes to the vitality of the overall Cultural District and the city as a whole,” Costa added.

Arts Fort Worth anticipates moving its administrative offices and program storage out of the building by July 1, 2025. At that time, the city of Fort Worth will resume responsibility for the building, according to materials shared by the nonprofit organization.

One prominent tenant has already announced plans to leave the community arts center. Earlier this month, KWC Performing Arts announced that it would cease operations and host its final performance Aug. 4.

In a video statement, Gentle encouraged residents to share their perspectives at the next Fort Worth Art Commission meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at 1300 Gendy St. Future commission meetings will be at another location to be announced.

Arts Fort Worth anticipates many questions about the changes to come, Gentle said. While the organization may not be able to answer every question immediately, staff welcomes community input, he said.

“I hope that each of you can join us in the next phase as we redirect the energy and dedication that we gave the arts center into expanding opportunities so that every individual in our city can see themselves through the arts,” Gentle said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Marcheta Fornoff covers arts and culture for the Fort Worth Report. Reach her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.

