North Texans represent U.S. at the 2024 Olympics

North Texas will be well represented at this year’s Olympics in Paris.

The region sent more than 20 athletes to represent the U.S. and their hometowns in various events, from track and field to weightlifting.

The list includes Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson, a track and field sprinter headed to her first Olympic games. During the Olympic Track and Field trials in Oregon, Richardson sprinted the 100 meters with a time of 10.71 seconds, making her the fastest woman in the world this year.

Some of the youngest athletes competing in the Olympics are also from North Texas.

At 16, Hezly Rivera of Plano is the youngest member of the U.S. Woman's Gymnastics team. She finished fifth all-around during the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis.

Frisco native Jaedyn Shaw will be the youngest to compete with the U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer team at 19 years old. This will be Shaw’s first time competing in a world championship with the Olympic Women’s Soccer Team.

The Games start on July 26 and end on Aug. 11.

North Texas athletes, trainers and coaches competing for the U.S. in the Olympics:

Theresa Acosta — UNT grad, trainer for USA Basketball Women’s Olympic team

Harjanto Sumali Women's 200M Sprint - Taliyah Brooks (56), Michaela Crunkleton Wilson (898), Alissa Atisme (1184)

Taliyah Brooks – Wichita Falls, track and field

George Walker IV / AP Joseph Brown competes in the men's discus throw final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials.

Joseph Brown — Mansfield/Texas A&M-Commerce, discus

World Rowing / Benedict Tufne Grace Joyce (b), Emily Delleman, Teal Cohen, Lauren O'Connor (s), Women's Quadruple Sculls, United States of America, 2024 World Rowing Final Olympic & Paralympic Qualification Regatta, Lucerne, Switzerland

Teal Cohen — Dallas, rowing

Jourdan Delacruz — Wylie, weightlifting

Michael Conroy / AP Nic Fink reacts after winning the men's 100 breaststroke finals Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.

Nic Fink — Dallas, swimming

James Fraschilla — Highland Park, coach with USA 3x3 men’s basketball team

Johan Gomez — Keller, soccer

Alex Brandon / AP FILE - Gold medalist Vincent Hancock, of the United States, celebrates after the men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, on July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The most decorated Olympic skeet shooter of all time, Hancock has three gold medals in an event no one else has won more than once.

Vincent Hancock — Argyle, skeet shooter

Charlie Riedel / AP Asher Hong competes on the pommel horse at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Minneapolis.

Asher Hong — Plano, gymnastics

George Walker IV / AP Bryce Hoppel wins the men's 800-meter final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.

Bryce Hoppel — Dallas, track and field

Hassan Ammar / AP David Johnston of the United States gestures end of the men's 800-meter freestyle heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday.

David Johnston — Dallas/UT-Austin, swimming

Hassan Ammar/AP / AP Matt King of the United States competes in the men's 100m freestyle semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Matt King — Frisco, swimming

Mindaugas Kulbis / AP Austin Krajicek of the USA returns a ball next to his teammate Rajeev Ram during their match against Illya Beloborodko and Oleksii Krutykh of Ukraine during a Davis Cup qualifier doubles tennis match between Ukraine and USA, in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Austin Krajicek — Allen/Texas A&M, tennis

Charlie Neibergall / AP Jasmine Moore competes in the women's triple jump final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday.

Jasmine Moore — Grand Prairie, track and field

Frank Augstein / AP United States' Chiaka Ogbogu during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday.

Chiaka Ogbogu — Coppell/UT-Austin, volleyball

Conner Prince — Burleson, shooting

Tyler Kaufman / FR170517 AP Referee Jenna Reneau in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers in New Orleans.

Jenna Reneau — Krum/Denton, refereeing for men's basketball

Ashley Landis / AP Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's 100-meter runat the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Sha’Carri Richardson — Dallas, track and field

Charlie Riedel / AP Hezly Rivera is introduced at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Friday, June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis.

Hezly Rivera — Plano, gymnastics

Peter Morrison / AP Scottie Scheffler of the United States watches his approach shot into the 11th hole during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland.

Scottie Scheffler — Highland Park/UT-Austin, golf

Alex Gallardo / FR170211 AP FILE - United States forward Jaedyn Shaw (26) celebrates after scoring against Colombia during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in San Diego. The National Women's Soccer League has a lot to be excited about heading into its 11th season. Shaw will play for San Diego Wave FC.

Jaedyn Shaw — Frisco, soccer

Alex Brandon / AP Austen Jewell Smith, of the United States, competes in the women's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Austen Smith — Keller/UT-Arlington, skeet shooting

Hans Pennink / FR58980 AP FILE - LSU guard Hailey Van Lith passes the ball during the first half of a Elite Eight college basketball game against Iowa in the NCAA Tournament, April 1, 2024, in Albany.

Hailey Van Lith — Texas Christian University, 3x3 basketball

Sam Watson — Southlake, sport climbing

Copyright 2024 KERA