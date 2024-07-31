Tacos, coffee, murals and more: Discover Frida Kahlo inspired spots in D-FW

Mexican painter Frida Kahlo died 70 years ago, but her legacy lives on in North Texas. From murals to tacos to exhibitions, here are six places keeping Kahlo’s spirit alive.

Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News A mural of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo is seen at Cafe Frida, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Garland, Texas.

Cafe Frida

Nestled in Garland, Café Frida exudes what the owner, Zoya Elisura, calls a “cozy Cancun vibe, highlighted by a mural of Frida Kahlo. Their standout drink is the Frida Latte, a delightful blend of espresso, milk, Mexican vanilla bean extract, cane sugar and a topping of marshmallow-flavored foam.

Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News Frida Kahlo paintings and other authentic Mexican decorations are spread throughout Frida's Tacolandia.



Frida’s Tacolandia

At Frida’s Tacolandia, the aroma of authentic Mexican cuisine fills the air. This West Dallas eatery, which opened in 2022, blends a passion for Frida Kahlo with delicious Mexican fare. The restaurant honors Kahlo’s legacy with vibrant decor and a wall adorned with her famous quotes.

Nickolas Muray/Dallas Museum of Art "Frida on White Bench, New York" (1939) by Nickolas Muray is part of the show Frida: Beyond the Myth at the Dallas Museum of Art that captures the artist from multiple vantage points, bringing together nearly 30 of her self-portraits and still fifes, alongside photographs of Kahlo taken by her friends, family and fellow artists.

Dallas Museum of Art Frida: Beyond the Myth exhibition

Following the success of its 2017 exhibition featuring some works by Frida Kahlo, the Dallas Museum of Art is set to present a new showcase titled Frida: Beyond the Myth. From Aug. 18 to Nov. 17, this exhibit will feature 60 of Kahlo’s paintings along with various artifacts from her life.

Frida Social Club

This cocktail lounge in Uptown Dallas, established three years ago, offers a lively atmosphere. Enjoy daily drink specials and vibrant Mexican dance music. Throughout the year, numerous events are hosted for visitors to enjoy, all in the spirit of Kahlo.

Photographs Do Not Bend, Portraits of Frida by Lucienne Bloch and Nickolas Mural

The exhibition features photographs of the renowned painter captured by artists Lucienne Bloch and Nickolas Muray, both of whom were friends of Kahlo during her lifetime. The exhibition will be on display until Aug. 17.

Frida Kahlo mural in Fort Worth

Passersby going down Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth can’t miss the mural of Frida Kahlo painted in 2021 by local artist Juan Velazquez. It portrays the iconic artist complete with her signature unibrow and surrounded by flowers.

