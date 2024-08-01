Israel confirms it killed Hamas military commander in July airstrike

TEL AVIV, Israel -The Israeli military says the top commander of Hamas’ military wing is dead.

The announcement comes following a series of recent assassinations of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in the region.

Israel targeted Mohammed Deif , leader of Hamas’ Qassam Brigades, in a July 13 airstrike. That strike killed 90 people in Gaza, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Now Israel’s military says the Hamas commander was killed in that strike. The military told NPR its conclusion is based on new intelligence, and wouldn’t elaborate. Hamas has not officially confirmed Deif’s death.

Deif is believed to have survived multiple Israeli assassination attempts over the years. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called him the Osama Bin Laden of Gaza.

“This is a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza, and in the achievement of the goals of this war,” Gallant said in a statement.

In recent days, Israel claimed responsibility for assassinating a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon, and Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran, in a strike widely assumed to be Israel’s doing.

Israel is now preparing for potential retaliatory strikes. Several major airlines have cancelled flights to Israel due to concerns of an escalation in the region.

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in Gaza and the presumed mastermind of the October 7 attack on Israel, is believed to remain at large in Gaza.

Israel’s announcements that both Hamas’ military and political leaders are dead could provide Israel with an “image of victory” that could pave the way for Israel to be willing to advance dithering negotiations and finalize a ceasefire deal and hostage-prisoner exchange with Hamas.

Israel’s defense chiefs have been advocating for a ceasefire with Hamas, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is widely seen as delaying a ceasefire deal, under pressure from his far-right political partners who want to continue the Gaza war.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Thursday urged Israel to translate military achievements into diplomatic achievements to free hostages from Gaza.



Copyright 2024 NPR