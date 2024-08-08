© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harris campaign raises $36 million in 24 hours after announcing Walz as running mate

By Alana Wise
Published August 8, 2024 at 1:50 PM CDT
Vice President Harris introduces Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate during a campaign rally at Temple University in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images

Vice President Harris introduces Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate during a campaign rally at Temple University in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Vice President Harris’ presidential campaign announced Thursday it had raised $36 million in the first 24 hours since announcing Harris’ pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

The multi-million dollar haul adds to record-shattering campaign contributions collected by the Harris team in the less than three weeks since President Biden’s decision to no longer seek a second term in office.

The campaign has said that its fundraising records, which include the fastest time to raise a billion dollars, have been driven primarily by grassroots enthusiasm surrounding the historic campaign.

In July, the Harris campaign raised $310 million, including $200 million raised in the first week alone after Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

Two-thirds of those July donations came from first-time donors, according to the Harris campaign.

Former President Trump, meanwhile — bolstered by a dramatic month that included an assassination attempt and his announcement of Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate at the Republican National Convention — raised $139 million last month.

That figure is just under the $141 million in May when he was convicted in the New York hush-money case and an increase from June’s $112 million.

The Trump campaign has not announced how much cash it had brought in in the immediate aftermath of bringing Vance onboard.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.