The DNC spotlights Black leaders who set the stage for Kamala Harris’ run

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Democrats will make history this week in nominating Vice President Kamala Harris as their choice for president — the first Black woman and Asian-American to secure the nomination in the party’s nearly 200-year-old history.

Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison and convention chair Minyon Moore, who are both Black, kicked off the event with remarks spotlighting past Black leaders who set the stage for Harris’ run.

“Every convention is a moment. It’s a moment that contributes to our movement,” he said, praising activist Fannie Lou Hamer and the first woman to run for president as a Democrat, Shirley Chisholm.

“All of these moments led us to this transformational moment when a Black convention chair and a Black DNC chair lead us in nominating a Black and AAPI woman to be the next president of the United States,” Harrison said.

Harrison and his sons, age 9 and 5, lead the convention in the Pledge of Allegiance

Civil rights leader and former Democratic presidential hopeful Rev. Jesse Jackson made a surprise appearance on stage at the DNC.

The 82 year old’s appearance, aided by a wheelchair, brought some convention goers to tears.

Jackson ran for president in 1984 and 1988.

Jackson several times attempted to secure the Democratic nomination for the presidency, but despite falling short in that pursuit, speakers credited Jackson’s determination for leading the way to former President Obama’s success and now, to Harris.

Obama is scheduled to address the convention Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...