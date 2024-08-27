When loving your pet means letting them go

We love our pets so much it can be tempting to keep them alive with harsh treatments even as they're deathly ill. Madeline Leung Coleman, a features writer for New York magazine, joins host Krys Boyd to discuss the expensive and sometimes brutal treatments pets can be subjected to in order to extend their lives – and how to know when it's time to say goodbye. Her article is "Are We Forcing Our Pets to Live Too Long?" was published by The Cut.

Copyright 2024 KERA