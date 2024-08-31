What the heck is a trad wife?

From hand-churned butter for the children to a full face of makeup in the kitchen, the role of the traditional wife is taking off online. Megan Agnew, senior features writer for The Times, joins guest host Courtney Collins to discuss the "trad wife" movement, its retro look at wifedom and motherhood, and one woman in particular with a huge following on Instagram who's caught the curious attention of tens of millions. Her article is, "My day with the trad wife queen and what it taught me."

