Lockheed Martin earned billions in new contracts this year. Here’s where the money is headed

Lockheed Martin Corp. is soaring with new multibillion defense and government contracts for next generation applications for technology in missile systems, unmanned air vehicles and weather satellite arrays.

Earlier this summer, the defense contractor was awarded a $2.27 billion contract with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to develop and build a next generation weather satellite constellation, known as Geostationary Extended Observations, for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The contract calls for three spacecraft to be built with an option for four more spacecraft, according to a news release.

“Our team is excited and ready to move forward to design and field this critical national capability,” Kyle Griffin, vice president and general manager of commercial civil space at Lockheed Martin, said in a statement. “Our GeoXO design draws heavily from what we’ve learned with GOES-R spacecraft over the last 15 years, while incorporating new digital technologies not only onboard the vehicles but in the design and development of this powerful, weather-monitoring platform of the future.”

The GeoXO project will expand upon Lockheed Martin-built GOES-R Series geostationary satellites to provide new and critical observations of weather patterns, oceans and air pollution.

“GeoXO’s new capabilities will deliver more accurate weather forecasting and address emerging environmental issues and challenges that threaten our economy and safety,” Lockheed Martin said in a statement. “GeoXO and the nation’s weather satellites are vital infrastructure for national resilience.”

In early August, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics announced the signing of a strategic agreement for the production of solid rocket motors for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System. Work will be performed at a General Dynamics facility in Camden, Arkansas, beginning in 2025, the companies announced.

The contract, worth $3.4 billion, enables both companies to ramp up production more quickly, said Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

“Maintaining a robust and diverse supply chain for solid rocket motors is critical to advancing our 21st Century Security vision for a stronger, more resilient defense industrial base that keeps our customers around the globe ahead of emerging threats,” Cahill said in a statement.

Firat Gezen, president of General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, said the company’s expertise in missile subsystems will help bring security and resiliency to a vital domestic supply chain.

“The collaboration between GD-OTS and Lockheed Martin underscores our shared commitment to strengthening the defense industrial base and providing critical capability to the warfighter,” Gezen said.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems plans to expand its operations in Arkansas by “leveraging advanced manufacturing to deliver affordable and reliable solid rocket motors at production scale.”

The project will be followed by a phased planning approach to transition to other products, including the recent creation of Lockheed Martin’s Solid Rocket Motor Product Center, which the company said is designed to increase the surety of supply for cost-effective propulsion systems.

Another defense project involving Lockheed Martin and Raytheon facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Tucson, Arizona, was awarded $1.3 billion by the U.S. Army for Javelin missiles and associated equipment.

The Javelin Joint Venture is the first follow-on award that is a part of an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity production contract that was initially awarded in May 2023. The contract, known as IDIQ, allows the federal government to guarantee goods or services throughout a time period, but they are only delivered when needed.

Last year, the Javelin project began production ramp-up activities to increase missile production to 3,960 per year by late 2026.

“Now more than ever, Javelin is recognized as the most effective, combat-proven anti-armor weapon system in the world,” Andy Amaro, JJV president and Javelin program director at Raytheon, said. “Through this contract, we will continue to produce and deliver this needed capability to support global ground forces in their efforts to protect and defend their interests and sovereignty.”

The contract, which includes 25 international customers, supports the increased global demand for Javelin missiles. More than 4,000 missiles will be sent to Ukraine.

“This production contract demonstrates how Javelin’s mission-focused capabilities are helping to keep customers ahead of ready and defend against threats worldwide,” said Dave Pantano, JJV vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director.

A modified Lockheed Martin Skunk Works X-56A unmanned air vehicle is also poised to become the world’s first digitally certified aircraft, Istari Digital announced.

The Flyer One project stems from the X-56A modular, lightweight unmanned air vehicle that made its maiden voyage in 2013. Its high-aspect-ratio wings were designed to enhance aircraft performance and flight control by operating “at the very edge of the flight envelope,” according to a news release.

“These advancements laid the foundation for the next evolution in aircraft design,” Istari Digital said.

Istari and Skunk Works said they achieved “a significant milestone” by passing the aircraft’s critical design review. The project also sets the stage for a new era in aircraft development and certification.

“The emergence of the world’s first digitally-certified aircraft represents a shift in how future aircraft will be developed, certified, and evolved,” the news release said. “This project exemplifies a new frontier in aviation, where digital innovation drives physical reality.”

