Son, daughter-in-law of ex-Gateway leader Robert Morris to open their own church

The son and daughter-in-law of disgraced Gateway Church founding pastor Robert Morris, are starting a new church of their own – and they’re looking for supporters.

James and Bridgette Morris announced on their website last weekend they are pursuing their dreams of becoming pastors less than two months after they resigned from the Southlake megachurch.

“We are taking time to rest, pray, and hear from the Lord after this last season,” the couple said. “We are filled with anticipation, expectation, and hope as we hear from God about when, where, and how to plant a church.”

James Morris and his wife resigned from Gateway on July 25 after allegations of child sexual abuse against his father came to light . Robert Morris’ accuser, Cindy Clemshire, said the abuse began in 1982 when she was 12 years old and continued for nearly five years.

Morris resigned June 12, and the church hired an independent law firm to investigate.

Founding elder Steve Dulin resigned shortly after and three other church elders have taken a leave of absence.

Bridgette Morris served as the executive pastor and James Morris served as the church’s associate pastor. He had been expected to assume his father’s role in 2025.

“We invite you to join us in this adventure by walking alongside us or supporting us from afar,” the couple said on their website.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org .

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today . Thank you.

Copyright 2024 KERA