'A movement for all people': Balch Springs honors Juneteenth activist Opal Lee

The Balch Springs City Council on Monday honored Fort Worth activist Opal Lee for her dedication to civil rights.

The city recognized the “grandmother of Juneteenth” for passing through Balch Springs during her historic walk from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., in 2016 to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

At the age of 89, Lee began to walk two-and-a-half miles every day, representing the two-and-a-half years that Black Texans waited for news of their freedom after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, marking the end of slavery.

Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Gordon awarded Lee with the key to the city and proclaimed September as “Dr. Opal Lee, Grandmother of Juneteenth, Month.” The proclamation commemorates the first 60 miles of Lee’s walk, which brought her through the streets of Balch Springs in September 2016.

“With the faith of a mustard seed, Mrs. Lee led a movement for all people,” Gordon said. “A movement for all people.”

Lee, visibly overwhelmed with joy, expressed her gratitude but emphasized that her work is not done.

“There are others who need our help, and we can give it to them,” Lee said. “Change somebody’s mind… because if people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love.”

In July, President Joe Biden awarded Lee the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the U.S.

Zara Amaechi is KERA’s Marjorie Welch Fitts Louis fellow covering race and social justice. Got a tip? Email Zara at zamaechi@kera.org . You can follow her on X @amaechizara .

