Michigan group aims to help Latinas who are struggling in the workforce

Latinas are about 16% of the workforce, a crucial pillar of the U.S. economy. Yet, they feel they don’t reap the same benefits other workers enjoy, nor get the recognition they deserve. In Michigan, hundreds of Latinas is celebrating ten years of coming together to build connections, advance their professional aspirations and strengthen their representation in the workforce, all with a focus on gender and racial equity. 3:45 piece. REPORTER: WKAR’s Michelle Jokisch Polo. EDITOR; Alfredo Carbajal. SHOW: TBD.

