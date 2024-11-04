Harris and Trump race to the finish line with one last burst of rallies

Updated November 05, 2024 at 02:09 AM ET

Now it’s up to the voters. After months of campaigning, more than a billion dollars in ad spending and one last mad dash by Vice President Harris and Former President Donald Trump on Monday, the 2024 presidential campaign has come to a close.

On the final day of campaigning, neither Trump nor Harris held a clear advantage. In a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, the race was a dead heat — 49% to 49% — among registered voters. Among likely voters, Harris led 51% to 47%, an advantage still within the margin of error.

With all but a sliver of voters still up for grabs, Harris and Trump spent the day holding dueling rallies in the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes could prove decisive.

Harris, who has called herself the "underdog" of the 2024 race, held four rallies in Pennsylvania, ending with a concert at the "Rocky Steps" of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, made famous in the ultimate underdog movie.

"It's good to be back in the City of Brotherly Love, where the foundation of our democracy was forged and here at these famous steps, a tribute to those who start as the underdog and climb to victory," Harris said.

It was a star-studded event, with a crowd of 30,000 people, according to the campaign. Lady Gaga performed "God Bless America," and as she sang, Harris' sister and family members, along with the vice president's closest aides, gathered near the stage to watch. Oprah Winfrey introduced Harris to the stage.

The candidates' closing arguments illustrated the stark choice facing voters. Harris avoided mentioning her opponent by name in Philadelphia, delivering a message of unity and pledging to "be a president for all Americans."

Trump, his voice noticeably hoarse, spent his last day on the trail painting a portrait of a nation in decline, overwhelmed by migrant crime and a failing economy.

"Over the last four years, Americans have suffered one catastrophic failure, betrayal and humiliation after another," Trump said at his closing rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For his campaign's final rally, Trump returned to the city where he closed out his 2016 win — and went back to in 2020, noting he was "a little superstitious."

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Dorton Arena on Nov. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C.

“This is it," Trump said after taking the stage shortly after midnight to an extended ovation. "This is the last one we’re going to have.”

Steel Town showdown

In Pittsburgh, where the candidates held competing rallies earlier in the day, Trump's remarks followed a familiar arc of his closing rallies, as he leapt from topic to topic during a meandering address that lasted for nearly two hours.

He criticized an appearance by Beyoncé at a Harris rally in Houston last month, hailed Green Party candidate Jill Stein as "one of my favorite politicians," celebrated an endorsement from Joe Rogan and baselessly accused Democrats of cheating in the election.

Harris’ event was at the Carrie Blast Furnaces, a hulking historical landmark recognizing the city’s steel industry, a former Democratic bastion where Republicans have made major inroads, during the campaign.

Harris gave a pared-down version of her stump speech before Katy Perry performed. The rally was connected in a livestream with other get-out-the-vote events in swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan — where Gov. Tim Walz spoke.

The Harris campaign says 75% of Pennsylvanians vote on Election Day, which is why she was spending her last day on the trail in the commonwealth.

Trump kicked things off in North Carolina

Before arriving in Pennsylvania, Trump started his day in Raleigh with a rally at Dorton Arena — a venue that was also one of his stops on the final day of the 2016 campaign.

Starting 50 minutes late, Trump's address combined his usual mix of harsh rhetoric around immigration, attacks on his enemies and bravado about his chances of winning the election.

He said on his first day in office he would tell Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum that he would enact steep tariffs on all imported goods if her country did not stop the flow of migrants and drugs across the border into the U.S. He called Harris a “low IQ individual” and claimed he was winning all seven swing states.

“I hate the expression, actually, but it's ours to lose,” he said. “Does that make sense to you? It's ours to lose.”

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / Getty Images Vice President Harris speaks at a canvass kickoff event on Monday in Scranton, Pa.

Trump won North Carolina twice. But in the final days of his campaign, he's spent more time there than in Pennsylvania, another state important to his path to victory, amid a highly competitive race with Harris.

Harris started in Scranton, Pa. — the hometown of Joe Biden

Harris kicked off day in Scranton, where she gave a pep talk to canvassers.

The vice president didn't refer to Trump by name in her remarks, but called him "the other guy." Standing in front of a homemade sign, she recounted how she used to campaign with an ironing board, setting it up in grocery stores and handing out flyers.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images / Getty Images Vice President Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., talk to patrons at the Old San Juan Cafe in Reading, Pa., on Nov. 4, 2004.

"An ironing board makes a really great standing desk," she said. "That is how I love to campaign. I don't do it as much anymore."

They were both in Pennsylvania's 'Latino corridor'

Both candidates have been fighting to win over Latino voters in Pennsylvania this year. There are about 580,000 Latino voters living in the state , most of them with Puerto Rican ties.

Democrats found a new opening with after a comedian called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" during Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, touching off outrage in the Latino community.

Trump rallied in Reading, a city that is more than two-thirds Latino — many of whom have Puerto Rican heritage. The former president has been trying to win Latino voters all year — a group that has historically leaned Democratic.

At a roughly half full Santander Arena, Trump promised to conduct mass deportations and lower gas prices. He criticized Harris for her weekend cameo on Saturday Night Live, and at one point suggested she should get into a boxing ring with Mike Tyson.

It was not until his stop in Pittsburgh later Monday where he spoke specifically about Puerto Rico. "I love Puerto Rico," Trump said, before inviting the son of legendary Puerto Rican baseball star Roberto Clemente to address the crowd.

Harris stopped in Allentown, an hour's drive up the Hwy. 222 corridor, where she said she was proud of her longstanding record on Puerto Rico.

She also reminded voters in the crowd that the race isn’t over yet, and asked them to share with others why they decided to show up at the rally.

Copyright 2024 NPR